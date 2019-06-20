NORTHFIELD — It has been almost eight years since a tragic accident took the lives of four Mainland football players — Casey Brenner, Dean Khoury, Edgar Bozzi and Nick Conner — on the final day of summer practice. A fishing tournament Saturday, June 6, at Birch Grove Park remembered Nick Conner, who organizer Renee Carfagno said spent many hours enjoying the park and the fishing.
Renee and Len Carfagno have helped organize the tournament since 2012. “We continue to host the Nick Conner fishing tournament because Nick was like an extension of our own family, and we like to keep his name alive while giving back to the community. Nick's childhood friends continue to come out to the tournament along with Nick's sister Gianna Meoli, who measures all of the catches,” said Renee Carfagno said.
The tournament continues to be free, thanks to local businesses that have supported the tournament with prizes, food, bait and tackle.
“We are extremely grateful for all of the local businesses that make it possible to keep the kids coming back year after year in Nick’s memory,” Carfagno said. Donations from friends and family provide for gift cards in Nick’s memory to a Mainland grad and a Northfield Community School eighth-grade graduate at the end of the year.
According to Carfagno, Nick Conner loved to fish and was always looking to land a big one. There are prizes in several different categories and the angler who hooks the biggest fish will have their name added to the Nick Conner trophy. Bragging rights for the biggest fish this year go to Caren Darnae who reeled in an 18¼” pickerel. The smallest fish prizes went to Sue Murray and Chris Stewart Jr., who also caught the most fish.