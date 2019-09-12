The annual AppleFest for the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the John Wesley Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road, Ocean View.
There is no admission charge for the AppleFest and parking is free as well.
The AppleFest is one of the major community events held each year by the historical society and is a favorite fall gathering for residents and visitors in the township. There will be special demonstrations on a flint-lock musket, bee keeping, spinning and weaving, decoy carving, a discussion and walking tour of the Gandy herb garden and much more.
An Apple Pie Baking Contest will be judged at 2 p.m. with entries accepted in the Junior Division, ages 15 and younger, and the Senior Division, ages 16 and older. Chef Tyson Merryman of the Tuckahoe Inn and Nick Karayiannis with Dino's Seaville Diner will be the senior judges for the contest, assisted by volunteer judges from the community.
Prizes and ribbons will be awarded to the winners and then complementary samples of all the entries will be served to festival attendees.
Knowledgeable docents will be on hand in the Gandy farm house to describe the history of the farm as well as the various historical artifacts on display. Visitors also are welcome to walk the grounds of the farm and visit the restored 1812 barn, smokehouse, root cellar, antique carriage and the working windmill.
The annual AppleFest always features a selection of fresh New Jersey apples for sale.
The AppleFest has a wide range of refreshments at the Apple Bake Shoppe, including fresh apple dumplings. In addition there will be caramel apples, apple cider, grilled hot dogs, bratwurst, sauerkraut, chips and more. The variety of food opportunities, staffed by Historical Preservation Society volunteers, enables the organization's fundraising at this event.
Face painters will be on hand and a variety of supervised children’s games will be on the back porch of the Gandy farmhouse.
In addition to the selection of crafters and demonstrations, community nonprofit groups are always on hand at the AppleFest with information tables about their Upper Township programs and services. Examples include the South Shore Stitchers Quilt Guild, Upper Township Green Team, the Upper Township Business Association, the Cape May County Beach Plum Association and others.
AppleFest 2019 Committee Chairperson is Linda Leonard and may be contacted at 609-827-4582 or lindan_expedition@yahoo.com.
For more information on AppleFest or the Historical Preservation Society, call 609-628-2425 and leave a message. A volunteer will reply. Or email uppertwphistory@yahoo.com.
The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township is on the web at UpperTwpHistory.org, Facebook.com/UpperTwpHistory and twitter.com/History_Upper.
