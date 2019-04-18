The beautiful days of spring are upon us. South Jersey spring always brings a crazy mix of weather and this year’s hair style trends can help you survive them all!
Head scarves
That wasn’t a typo. Yes, the head scarf is back. Whether you wear a silk one tied with Hollywood glam under your neck or a thrift find turned turban wrap, you’ll want to research the head scarf looks going down the runway (and boardwalk) this season. They make the perfect hair accessory and can prevent a bad hair day from the sun, wind, rain and humidity.
Re-imagined ponytails and chignons
Need to keep your hair looking good but out of your face and awesome even in the wind, rain or heat? Well then, out with the messy bun and in with the sleek, slicked-back pony tail. High or low, it’s a winner. Put it up high and let the ends sprawl around as they may, or add some reckless curl to those ends to contrast with your otherwise sleek look. Sometimes, just using a little product on your palm and smoothing flyaways with your hand is all thats needed. But for any stubborn flyaways, use a fine tooth comb with a little gel, paste or hairspray to tame them.
Don’t like a high pony? Smooth hair into a low pony at the nape of your neck. Wrap the pony with ribbon, leather, a glam silk scarf, multicolored rubber bands, etc. for a trendy look (think equestrian horse tail style). Or, wrap it into a small, neat chignon and secure with a few pins or that silk scarf. Add some big sunglasses and the look becomes very French chic!
Beachy bob
This is “not your mother’s” sleek, every hair in place shiny, lacquered bob. It’s trendy and it’s low-key. It’s an undone lob complete with an almost “chopped off” look. And it’s kind of messy. Think more of a bed head look. Think beachy waves and texture. Something Mom would have wanted you to brush before leaving the house!
Use a texturizing spray like Verb’s Sea Spray and finger tendrils into place for the perfect undone look! (It smells like the ocean too!) Bring on those April showers. They’ll only enhance this look.
Natural curls
The movement to embrace more of nature is growing in every aspect of beauty. The trend has even hit hair fashion. More and more people are embracing their natural curl and wave and working with it — and the results are stunning.
How to work it? Curls want moisture and lots of it. No two curly heads are created exactly the same, so see a professional stylist to get help finding the perfect product for your curl level.
In the meantime, find a deep moisture treat that you can use after every shampoo like Redken’s Extreme conditioner or Unite’s 7 Seconds Leave In spray conditioner.
Slicked back wet look
So simple, but so stunning! It’s very intriguing and leaves people wondering if you just walked out of the ocean, or didn’t have time for that blow dry! To get the look use a generous amount of gel or hair creme like Living Proof’s TBD styling creme. Apply all over and use a wide tooth comb. Done. Like this look but want to add more sensuous length down the back? Add some clip-in hair extensions into the mid- to lower back of your head. Just one to three layers will look amazing and add even more allure for a great evening look. Be sure to saturate the extensions with product as well.
These looks should keep your spring styling weatherproof and stress-free. If you can’t get the hang of it at home, bring your accessories and professional products to your next appointment with your stylist. We love to help you create awesome looks for your hair!
Beauty Bits by Kelly Herbst appears monthly. Herbst is a professional cosmetologist and beauty educator and owner of The Hair Studio of Ocean City. You can submit questions to her at kellyh99@comcast.net.