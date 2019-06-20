The Assault on Patcong Creek crabbing tournament will take place Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, bringing people from far and wide to catch crabs, eat delicious food and enjoy free family fun.
The tournament, now in its 10th year, is a summer tradition in Somers Point, and is America’s Largest Crabbing Tournament.
“It didn’t start out that way,” said tournament founder and Somers Point Councilman Ron Meischker. “It actually began as just a few friends who loved crabbing, but now we have several hundred friends to share in the fun — some from as far away as Texas and the Midwest. It also spawned our environmental nonprofit, the Patcong Creek Foundation, whose mission is to educate and protect the Patcong Creek watershed and estuary. The Assault has essentially created it’s own social ecosystem over the years, and brought a lot of benefit and attention to the Somers Point area as a result.”
The Assault also brings attention to the big-name sponsors and local businesses that support the tournament. Kelchner’s Cocktail Sauce, JO Spice, Yeti Coolers, Hank Sauce and the Somers Point Brewing Company are but a few companies that contribute to the annual event. Their products will be showcased during the after-party Saturday, when all the crabbers bring back their catch for the participants’ cook-off and giant crabfest.
“We don’t charge a fee for the tournament, and that’s unusual given the fishing tourneys are usually expensive to attend,” said Jenn Jennings, the foundation’s administrator and outreach coordinator. “Though the event is free, many of the participants choose to donate to the Patcong Creek Foundation, because of its work in the local environment. We also sell shirts, hats, and other brand gear at the event, but we plan on keeping the event free; there just aren’t too many places anymore where you can bring your family and not break the bank.”
And there are lots of things that are free at the Assault on Patcong Creek Crabbing Tournament, like the crab races, the crabcake eating contest, live music, crab soup contest and environmental displays. The foundation’s educational outreach building, the Seashore Science Center, will also be open to the public and is designed to get kids actively participating in the environment. Knot-tying, water conservation, recycling, composting, an osprey nest and live terrapins are some of the hands-on exhibits that children see. The Seashore Science Center is slated for an early fall opening.
“This little crab tournament has become unstoppable,” Jennings said. “We have over 400 participants crabbing from 14 states, and every year we gain more and more attention. This year, our 10th anniversary year, brought us a special gift — a documentary on the Assault. An indie film crew will be documenting all the activities as part of the history of how the Assault on Patcong Creek grew from a small group of friends crabbing the weekend to an event that draws over 1,500 people and tens of thousands of dollars to the local Somers Point economy. The filmakers intend to offer the finished documentary to Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, which will help fund next year’s tournament and the Seashore Science Center. You might even get your 15 minutes of fame if you come out this weekend,” she said, with a wink.
Best viewing of the Crabbing Tournament can be seen at Kennedy Park in Somers Point 7 a.m. to noon, as the crabbers come in from the water with their catch. The largest crab, point-to-point on the shell, wins bragging rights as the 10th annual Assault on Patcong Creek tournament winner.