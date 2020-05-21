On Wednesday, May 27, the Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Hub in conjunction with the Americorps Watershed Ambassadors program, will host a rain barrel workshop online at 7 p.m. The workshop is free, but registration is required.
The RSVP link is here > https://bit.ly/RainBarrelMay27Workshop
Rain barrels collect and store the water from roofs and downspouts for future use such as watering lawns, gardens, and house plants; cleaning off gardening tools; and washing your car or even your dog. Rain barrels can also help to lower your water bills, particularly in the summer months, by collecting thousands of gallons of free water a year. Rain barrels are a great way to decrease the amount of stormwater runoff and the pollution it can carry to local streams and waterways.
“Rain barrels are an excellent way to conserve and manage stormwater at home. It’s easy to do, but workshops are helpful to walk you through the steps of construction and installation,” Hub co-chair Ralph Cooper notes. “We may not be able to meet in person, but this training will prepare you to build your own barrel at home.”
“We are really pleased to be able to offer this with assistance from our local Watershed Ambassador, Lisa Schroeder. Lisa led a Rain Barrel workshop at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority in February and jumped at the chance to take it online,” said co-chair Amy Menzel. “The Watershed Ambassadors have quickly pivoted to producing and offering information online and continue to serve as a resource for schools and the broader community.”
In addition to the live Zoom training, participants will also receive additional materials and video instructions for reference. In some cases, if Green Teams have available barrels, workshop attendees from their towns will be notified to arrange no-contact pick-up.
For more information, visit the HUB website https://atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AtlanticCapeMayHub
