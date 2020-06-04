EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Atlantic Christian School families, students, and staff have been showing their appreciation for health workers fighting the COVID-19 virus by donating funds to purchase and deliver meals over the past month to dedicated nurses and staff at three Atlantic County health care facilities.
On April 28, ACS staff members Carrie Jorgenson and Kelly Schlundt, who have spearheaded the charitable effort, delivered dinner from Carluccio’s in Northfield for the nurses in the AtlantiCare Medical Center ICU in Atlantic City. On May 28, Jorgenson and Schlundt delivered lunch from Naomi’s Café in Northfield to bless some 20 staff members at Absecon Manor Nursing Home. On May 29, Italian specialty dinners from Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza in Somers Point were delivered to say thank-you to nurses and staff at Shore Medical Center who are working in units treating COVID-19 patients. ACS 10th grader Elizabeth Alford and her grandmother, ACS staff member Sandy O’Brien, also delivered a batch of energy drinks for the staff. The drinks were made by Elizabeth, who works at LevelUp Nutrition in Northfield.
“We are so pleased with the positive response of our students, staff, and their families to be a part of this project that is blessing our community,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “It’s one way that we can show our deep appreciation for the health care professionals who are serving on the front lines dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.“ Oblen said additional meal donations for health care workers are being planned as donations continue to come in.
