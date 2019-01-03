The winners of Atlantic Christian School's annual Christmas Door-Decorating Contest were announced during an all-school Christmas chapel on Friday, Dec. 21.
Thirty-three doors, including a few bulletin boards and hallway walls, were decorated by students from preschool to the 12th grade, with some assistance from their teachers.
Photos of the doors were then posted on the ACS Facebook page and more than 2,400 votes were cast from Dec. 10-17 by family and friends, who voted by posting a "like or love" on the photos of their choosing. The winners were selected based on the number of Facebook votes received and points earned from a faculty/staff panel who judged the doors based on the amount of student participation, best spiritual message and the most original/creative design.
Three first-place winners were selected in the Early Education, Elementary and Middle School/High School divisions. Teachers with the winning doors were given blue first-place ribbons to display on the doors and the winning classes will receive an ice cream party. A slideshow of the winning first place and honorable mention doors may be seen on the ACS Facebook page.
The first-place winner in the Early Education division was Jennifer Kelley's PK 40-A class, which chose to decorate a bulletin board instead of a door and created an inviting scene with a Christmas tree next to a fire burning in a fireplace and the message "Jesus Warms Our Hearts."
The first-place winner in the Elementary division was Hayley Price's KA Kindergarten class, featuring sheep decorated with cotton balls, one for each student in the class.
The first-place winner in the Upper School division, sixth through 12th grades, was Celine Melody's 8-A class with a beautiful three-part mural depicting the manger in the stable, the town of Bethlehem and the shepherds and Wise Men making their journey to see the Christ child. The artwork spanned the Middle School science room door and the adjacent hallway wall and included the titles of "O Come Let Us Adore Him," "O Little Town of Bethlehem" and "O Holy Night the Stars are Brightly Shining."
Four honorable mention awards also were given to various class doors. Mindy Capito’s 1-A class received the People’s Choice Award for receiving the most votes on Facebook, 489. Sherree Hoover’s 4-A class received the All In Award for the most student participation. George Dickson’s seventh-grade class received the Reason for the Season award for presenting the best spiritual message on its door. The 11th grade class, with input from faculty members Miss Novack and Miss Callahan, used two doors and an adjacent hallway wall to create a scene titled “Where’s the Line to See Jesus” that received the Creative Genius Award.