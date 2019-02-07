EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of Atlantic Christian School’s high school Take Note vocal ensemble performed with Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle at her sold-out concert Saturday, Jan. 26 in Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Six high school students, along with Music Director Jaron Beadle and event coordinator Jessica Martin, sang 15 songs with Daigle as part of a 200-voice select choir, and also had the opportunity to meet Daigle and have a picture taken with her.
The concert experience was the highlight of a three-day trip to New York City that began Friday, Jan. 25. The ensemble spent eight hours in rehearsals that day, and then had an evening together seeing the Disney Broadway show “Aladdin.”
On Saturday, after the concert, the ensemble took a dinner cruise in New York Harbor, getting to see the city skyscraper lights and stopping in front of the Statue of Liberty for pictures, although it was very chilly.
On Sunday, the group took the subway to Brooklyn Tabernacle for church, where they heard the choir and a sermon by Pastor Jim Cymbala. There was also time for some sightseeing, including a stop at Rockefeller Center.
The students who were part of the trip were ninth-grader Elizabeth Alford, of Egg Harbor Township; 10th-grader Rebekah Kimmerley, of Egg Harbor Township; ninth-grader Mia Liggins, of Mays Landing; 11th-grader Ashleigh Martin, of Mays Landing; and 12th-graders Lola Oguntuase and Imohimi Unuigbe, both of Egg Harbor Township. Ensemble member and 10th-grader Sydney Pearson, of Egg Harbor Township, also participated in part of the experience.
The students worked with songwriters and arrangers Paul and Brett Mabury, in rehearsal and during the concert. The Maburys shared the stories behind the songs and both they and Daigle expressed their hope during the rehearsals that the messages in the songs would help bring change into the world. One highlight was getting to see the arranger, Brett Mabury, beam with joy while directing the choir and orchestra in his favorite song, “This Girl.”
Each member of the ACS group had a different song that touched them while singing, even bringing tears to their eyes. They also loved working with the conductor, Rommel Guignon from Hawthorne Gospel Church in New Jersey, who encouraged them to worship and listen to the words they were singing.
“This was an outstanding learning experience, singing with a large group of talented, multi-generational singers from across the country and working with different professional musicians and artists to make a beautiful, joyful noise to the Lord,” said event coordinator Jessica Martin. “We look forward to seeing how God will use this experience in these students’ lives going forward.”