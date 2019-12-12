MAYS LANDING — This holiday season, Atlantic City Electric hopes to bring out the spirit of giving in local communities through its Gift of Energy program. For those looking for a last-minute holiday gift idea, Atlantic City Electric offers the Gift of Energy. From helping someone meet their energy needs to giving a gift that’s bright, literally, this program has you covered.
The Gift of Energy allows anyone to purchase credits for Atlantic City Electric customers — including family and friends — that go toward their winter energy bills. The Gift of Energy is an easy way to treat someone you care for this holiday season — all from the comfort of your home or personal winter wonderland.
All that is needed is the customer’s name and address or phone number associated with the account. The gift will appear on the recipient’s future energy bill as a credit.
Those interested in making a purchase can either do so online, by calling 800-642-3780 or visiting their nearest Atlantic City Electric payment center.
For those struggling to pay their energy bills, Atlantic City Electric also reminds customers that millions of dollars in state and federal energy assistance is still available. To learn more about state and local payment assistance programs, see atlanticcityelectric.com/energyassistance or call 800-642-3780.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric’s online news room. For more information about Atlantic City Electric, see atlanticcityelectric.com. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric and on Twitter at twitter.com/acelecconnect. The utility's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.
