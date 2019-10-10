Atlantic City Race Course Entrance 

The display of flowers that would decorate the front of the Atlantic City Race Course in Hamilton Township were designed by Bill Garwood, owner of Cedar Bridge Nurseries in the Bargaintown section of Egg Harbor Township. Around 65,000 plants were used to create these designs each season. Garwood began designing these displays since 1946 when the race course opened. The project would take many months of planning. Red, yellow and pink Alternanthera, red and yellow Achyranthes, Purple Queen, and Yellow Coleus, were some of the flowers that created the horses and other designs. Unfortunately, the race course is no longer used.
Upcoming Events
Friday, November 1 at 7pm in the large auditorium of the EHT Community Center
located at 5045 English Creek Rd
"Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township”
…presented by authors June Sheridan and Lynn Wood.
This will be a slide show presentation of Egg Harbor Township “then and now”.
Adults $2.00 donation
Students and GEHTHS members are free.
Light refreshments will be provided.
The signed book will be available to purchase.
(Proceeds benefit the GEHTHS Museum/Library)
"Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum”
Hours for the museum... Sundays from 1-3pm and
the first Saturday of the month from 9-11.
