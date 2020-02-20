The Atlantic City Rotary Club will celebrate 105 years in the resort with a Mardi Gras party at the Mansion at Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Rotarians and the public are invited for a night of fun and fellowship. There will be cocktails, decor, entertainment, food, party favors, drinks and free parking. Tickets are $65. For more information, call Fernando Fernandez at 609-271-1084.

