ATLANTIC COUNTY - The Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsored a successful video and song competition this fall for public high school students in Atlantic County.
The YB Counted Contest was designed to raise awareness among high-school students about the importance and benefits of encouraging their families to fill out the census when they are contacted in 2020.
School systems have a special interest in the accuracy of the nation’s once-a-decade population count as the census determines federal assistance to each community’s public schools. Communities also gain support for many other needs based on their federal census counts.
The LWV-AC contest asked the students to create a video or song to inspire their families, friends, and community members to participate in the census. Fifty-seven students participated, submitting a total of twenty-five entries.
Nardeen Saleep and Timothy Medina (from Leanna Mullen’s class at Egg Harbor Township High School) won 1st place. The team of Courtney Carmen, Malini Gulati, and Megan Herbein (from Michael Martirone’s class at EHT High School) won 2nd place. The team of Samantha Keough, Mahek Patel, and Ava Zabelski (from Jim Erney’s class at Cedar Creek HIgh School) won 3rd place.
Honorable Mentions for video went to the Atlantic City High School team of Dezlin Alexander and Jamaul Emerson and to three Egg Harbor Township High School teams: ninth-graders Erin and Molly Maegerle and Libby Sb; twelfth-graders Joshua and Jordan Camper and Muhammad Abbas; and twelfth-graders Ethan Davis, Gianna Maldonado, and Jeff Castro.
Honorable Mentions for songs went to Cedar Creek eleventh-graders Azan Ali, Aidan Doyle, and Alex Ntambwe, and Egg Harbor Township twelfth-grader Madeline Wentzell.
Awards will be presented and the top three videos will be premiered at the YB Counted Awards Ceremony at Stockton University on December 5.
For further information, email: ybcountedAC@gmail.com or Barbara Fiedler, Co-Chair, LWVAC at 609-457-1344
