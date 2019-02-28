BRIGANTINE — The Atlantic County Library System's  local branch held a “Life’s a Beach” adult crafting night on Thursday, Feb. 7.

It may have been chilly outside, but island-warm at the branch, crafters came in from the cold to make a beach-themed glass block.

To find out more about the Atlantic County Library System's events, see atlanticlibrary.org or call 609-625-2776.

