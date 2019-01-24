The Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted its monthly DIY crafting for kids on Saturday, Jan. 12. 

Kids DIY will next meet 2 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 9 and March 9. It is suggested for ages 8-14, and registration is required. Join us for arts, crafts and cool stuff.

The Galloway Township branch is at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

