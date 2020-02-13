Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing held its second annual Winter Toddler Fest over two days, Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1. The free event hosted more than 80 children, ranging in ages from 6 months to 4 years old, and their caregivers. The little ones enjoyed some bonding time as well as burned off some cooped-up energy as they engaged in free play and dancing at the branch's numerous activity and sensory stations.

Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing is located at 40 Farragut Avenue and may be reached by calling 609-625-2776.

