Have you ever found yourself frustrated with your pet’s behavior? The dog won’t come when called or the cats are using your furniture as scratching posts?
Join Loring Slivinski, former veterinary hospital owner and dog trainer, for free monthly lectures to help your fur kids be the best behaved they can. Topics will include obeying commands, walking on a leash, maintaining your dog’s attention, litterbox issues, destructive cats and more.
Lectures will be held at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month beginning Feb. 21 at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center in the Atlantic County Park at 109 State Route 50, Estell Manor.
For more information, please call the Nature Center at 609-625-1897.