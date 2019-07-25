EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic Pops returns on Wednesday, July 31st with its annual summer concert at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center.
The group, made up of wind, brass, percussion and string players ranging in age from 14 to 84 and from five South Jersey counties, will perform both classic and contemporary pieces for their themed concert, Music from High Places.
Mark Kadetsky, the Pops’ music director and longtime educator in the EHT Schools, said the concert’s theme came from the Altitude in the title or description of the works being performed.
Highlights of the Concert include Led Zeppelin on Tour, a symphonic tribute to Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and crew; Soaring with John Williams – featuring the best of the flying music from such movies as Superman, Cadillac of the Sky and Star Wars; and Amelia Earhart – a musical tone poem about the female flyer and her adventure.
Headlining the program will be Wingspan, a modern concerto for Band and solo french horn by Emmy-nominated Composer Gary Kuo, who scores music for the TV shows, Another Night , As the World Turns and All My Children.
Music Director Mark Kadetsky is excited and proud to announce EHTHS senior Joseph Sutton as the soloist for this selection. This past fall, Sutton was named first chair horn with the All South Jersey High School band and also the All South Jersey High School Orchestra! Joe currently studies with Ms. Kathy Mehrtens, horn professor at The College of New Jersey. Joe has been a student-member of the group since the 8th grade.
The Pops, as part of their educational mission, continue to highlight the local talent from the EHT school district for the summer concert series. Last summer’s event featured Ben Hambros, who at the time was the first chair trumpet player in the All South Jersey Band and Orchestra and also a student member of The Pops.
Returning for his 4th consecutive summer as Guest Conductor in Residence is Dr. Joseph Higgins, Director of Bands and Professor of Music at Rowan University. Higgins will assume the podium to direct the landmark Piece George Washington Bridge, a musical impression for Symphonic Band by composer William Schuman. Higgins will also lead the ensemble in E.E. Bagley’s National Emblem March.
The Atlantic Pops made their Carnegie Hall debut in February of 2018 and has been the Ensemble-in-Residence at the Cygnus Creative Arts Centre for nearly decade. Now in its 21st season, the group consists of over 85 music teachers, community members and students from southern and central NJ.
For more information about the concert email Info@AtlanticPops.org.
The concert will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31st at the Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Creek Ave. Admission to the concert is a $5 donation.