AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s internal medicine, pharmacy and psychiatry residents participated in the hospital’s seventh annual Residents’ Research Day on March 28. More than 30 teams of residents presented their research and case vignettes.
“Residents are a key part of our care team,” said Dominick Zampino, D.O., medical director of academic affairs and program director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at the medical center. “Residents’ Research Day allows them to share how they’ve contributed to diagnosing rare diseases, enhancing patient safety and increasing patient and care provider satisfaction. In some cases, residents collaborated with nursing, food and nutrition, critical care, infection prevention, and other departments on the research.”
Zampino said some teams have or will present their findings at national conferences.
The first place original research focused on “Spending Money to Save Money and Improve Quality of Care” from Pavan Ganapathiraju, D.O., of Mays Landing, a medical resident; and George Haddad, of Egg Harbor Township, a pharmacy technician.