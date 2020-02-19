022020_gut_book-promo

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township will welcome Robert Holden, local historian and author, as guest speaker at the club's next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Holden recently published his new book "Upper Township and its 10 Villages." 

Future Rotary programs include: Feb. 27th — Dr. Mitul Kanzaria, AtlantiCare Physician Group Cardiology; and Mar. 12 — Ocean City resident Andrew Lewis, author of the book "The Drowning of Money Island."

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township meets weekly at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club, contact Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670 or see facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.

