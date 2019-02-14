SOMERS POINT — The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center leadership presented Shore President and CEO Ron Johnson and CFO/CDO David Hughes with a check in the amount of $430,000 at a ceremony held Jan. 24 at Shore Medical Center. The donation is the culmination of all of the Auxiliary’s fundraising efforts throughout 2018.
In addition to the check presentation, the auxiliary inducted seven members to its executive board, welcoming Brenda Martello as the chairman; Heidi Angelastro, past chairman; Gloria McDermott, vice-chairman; Delores Dengler Vitas, treasurer; Debbie Miller, recording secretary; Lynn Brock, corresponding secretary; and Peggy Doyle, membership chairman. Additionally, 27 members were recognized for their years of service, ranging from five to 35 years.
The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center is Shore’s original fundraising organization made up of dedicated volunteers who work throughout the year on initiatives that include the hospital gift shop, thrift shops, golf tournaments and other community events. Since the auxiliary’s inception in 1940, the auxiliary has donated more than $15 million to Shore Medical Center.