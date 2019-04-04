Students, teachers and staff members at Avalon Stone Harbor School sampled lunches from five foreign places during the week of March 25.
Lunches places such as Italy, France, Poland, Argentina, and South East Asia were prepared by a different guest chef each day.
The school thanks chef Dave Szegda, chef Lucas Manteca, chef Jayson Hippen, chef Bryan Haynes and chef Juan Vazquez for making the week such a success.
Everyone enjoyed homemade manicotti, Pastel de Papas, Asian noodle salad, coq au vin, pierogies and more.
The National Junior Honor Society, which sponsored the event under the direction of Patti Fottrell, would like to thank Avalon Stone Harbor’s own chef Juan Vazquez for making the delectable dishes possible.