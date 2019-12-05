A beach plum is about the same size as a cherry or grape, and a coastal New Jersey environment is its home similar to the blueberry and cranberry.
As a fruit, though — and despite its versatility to be used in such products as jam, syrup, ice cream, vinaigrette, beer, wine and even martinis — the beach plum takes a distant back seat in popularity to all four of those fruits and most others.
One area in which the beach plum reigns supreme, however, is that the shrub that bears it is exceptionally good for holding together dunes — which constitute the main barrier between multi-million-dollar beachfront homes and the potentially damaging force of ocean storm surges.
“Their taste is similar to a cranberry, and they have healthful properties similar to cranberries,” said Alma George. “But cranberries do not help keep our dunes together, and beach plums do.”
Alma and her husband John George raise beach plums for their fruit production and dune retention- restoration properties, the latter quality having been recognized for decades by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The couple owns Jalma Farms in Ocean View, Cape May County, which has existed as a farm since the 1680s and has been in the VanGilder family — Alma George's maiden surname — for four generations.
“Beach plums have a really hearty root system that spreads out and thrives in sandy soil,” she said. “They've got a soft wood that bends in the wind, and when the branches bend over they start to sprout new roots and gain an even stronger foothold. They're almost like a snow fence for the sand.”
Twice a year for about the last six years, Alma George has donated dozens of beach-plum seedlings to be planted by the Brigantine Green Team and its volunteers, and attends each session to coach the volunteers through the proper planting procedure. Plantings take place in the fall when the seedlings are in a dormant state, and in the spring when they begin to take root and flourish. Brigantine's spring plantings are always tied into Earth Day, which will celebrate its 50th birthday in April 2020.
The most recent beach-plum planting session was held Saturday morning, Nov. 23, on the dunes in and around the 3rd Street North beaches. Green Team member and horticulturist Bob Shailey attends each session to coordinate the volunteers and oversee the plantings.
“We're looking to get the entire beachfront done, and this is the last section that we haven't planted yet,” said Shailey. “In the spring these plants will produce a beautiful white flower that turns into a plum, which is edible.”
George assists in beach-plum plantings in other coastal New Jersey towns too, but says that Brigantine's dunes have produced the best plant survival rate than any other municipality she oversees. She and her husband prune hundreds of beach-plum plants to grow up to 15 feet tall for fruit production on their farm, but left alone in the wild, beach plums tend to spread out more like a bush, which is preferable for dune restoration.
“Once they take root they're very hearty and tend to grow more sideways than upwards,” said George. Among Jalma Farms other year-round staple product is the black aronia berry, which like beach plums have strong antioxidant qualities when consumed. Aronia-berry shrubs are also similar to beach plums in that they are indigenous to New Jersey and can be utilized for soil retention, only in a different environment than beach dunes.
“Aronia shrubs are used more for wind breaks and habitat restoration inland, not directly on the coast or in sandy soil,” George said. “Aronia berries are also considered a superfruit, with more antioxidant and anti-bacterial qualities than almost anything.”
Visit JalmaFarms.com for more.
