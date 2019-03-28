LINWOOD — On March 15, State Police visited Belhaven Middle School to surprise and congratulate fifth-grader Taylor Timbrook for winning a statewide art contest.
With an annual theme of Bringing Our Missing Children Home, the State Police Missing Persons Unit with the Department of Justice requested fifth-grade students’ participation in the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. Taylor Timbrook's poster was selected as this year's winner for New Jersey.
The annual contest creates an opportunity for schools, law enforcement and child advocates to discuss the issue of missing and/or exploited children with youth, parents and guardians and to promote child safety.
If selected in the next round, Taylor, her parents and teacher Bonnie Marino will travel to Washington, D.C., and be recognized at the National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 22.