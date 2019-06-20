Students took the next step in their Jewish education at Beth Israel in Northfield by participating in Shabbat services June 7 as the congregation celebrated their Confirmation. Confirmation is a ceremony connected to the Jewish Festival of Shavuot, with Moses receiving the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai. The confirmation class chanted from the Torah, and presented original remarks on their Jewish identity.
