Students took the next step in their Jewish education at Beth Israel in Northfield by participating in Shabbat services June 7 as the congregation celebrated their Confirmation. Confirmation is a ceremony connected to the Jewish Festival of Shavuot, with Moses receiving the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai. The confirmation class chanted from the Torah, and presented original remarks on their Jewish identity. Pictured, from left, are Rachel Lischin, Jared Pisetzner, Eliana Dente, Adam Wynne, Madeline Kent, Erik Mattson, Lucy Van den Heuvel, Matthew Wynne, Ella Sher, Maya Seymour, Bella Reich and Rabbi David M. Weis

 Felicia L. Niven / submitted

