NORTHFIELD — A special Shabbat evening at Beth Israel celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy Jan. 18.
The service featured choirs from Beth Israel, the New Hope Baptist Church and New Jerusalem Church in Atlantic City and the Central Methodist Church in Linwood.
The evening’s sermon was delivered by the Rev. John W. Howard Sr., pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, and focused on the ideas and values of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The service was led by Rabbi David M. Weis and Cantor Larisa Averbakh.
