NORTHFIELD — Students in kindergarten through sixth grade sorted donations for Operation Gratitude, a national program that provides much-needed items to our military, first responders, veterans and their families. The students wrote letters and drew pictures to accompany the packages, thanking the recipients for their bravery and their services. Students also sorted donations from Beth Israel congregants, including socks, lip balm, deodorant, playing cards and wipes.
Operation Gratitude was founded in 2003 to forge strong bonds between Americans and their military and first responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide.
The largest Reform congregation in the area, Beth Israel is a warm and welcoming home to generations of families who play a vital and integral part in synagogue life. Accommodating to all types of modern Jewish families, Beth Israel welcomes members wherever they may be found on their personal Jewish journey. For more information, visit http://bethisraelnorthfield.org.
