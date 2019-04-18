Beth Judah Temple invites the public to a Holocaust Memorial program Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at the temple. Yom HaShoah remembers when approximately six million Jews perished in the Holocaust.
An Evening of Music and Memory of the Holocaust will be led by Dr. Karen Uslin, professor of Musicology at Rowan University. Dr. Uslin will explain how Jewish musical traditions were kept alive during the Holocaust, even though Jewish musicians were banned from participating in cultural life once Hitler came to power. Dr. Uslin will take the audience on a journey through history via pieces composed during the Holocaust.
The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and discussion will follow. Students are especially encouraged to attend. For details about the program, call Beth Judah at 609-522-7541. Donations are gratefully accepted.
Located at the corner of Spencer and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood, Beth Judah is Cape May County’s only active synagogue. The congregation celebrated its centennial in 2014.
For more information about the synagogue, visit Facebook, www.bethjudahtemple.org or call the Beth Judah's office at 609-522-7541.