Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough received bids on Feb. 4 for the construction of pedestrian sidewalks and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements in various residential neighborhoods in the downtown area.
A total of five bids were received ranging from $374,310 to $553,334 for the selected alternates. Based upon those bids, a contract was awarded to the low bidder, Charles Marandino LLC, at the Feb. 6 Borough Council meeting.
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Small Cities Public Facilities program has awarded grant funding in the amount of $400,000 for reconstructing and constructing sidewalks and curb ramps in the residential neighborhoods to provide safe, more-accessible use by pedestrians — especially those with disabilities — and safe access to the Woodbine Community School Complex and adjacent Eco-Park.
With the funding, the borough will reconstruct and construct sidewalks and curb ramps to disabled accessible standards in the downtown where numerous facilities and places of public accommodation are located, such as the Community School and other facilities.
Using a pedestrian planning study previously funded by NJDOT as a guide, Woodbine has taken a systematic phased approach to reconstructing/constructing sidewalks and curb ramps in the downtown area. This latest Small Cities approval is another step in addressing the deficiencies and leveraging other funds.
The improvements are important to the overall quality of life for borough residents and visitors, as it will allow for greater access to public facilities and other places of public accommodation.
“I again wish to thank Lt. Governor and DCA Commissioner Sheila Oliver and staff of DCA for recognizing the importance of these safety improvements as we place more and more emphasis on a walkable community,” said Mayor Pikolycky.
