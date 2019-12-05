NORTH CAPE MAY – Before loading his sleigh and starting his epic journey around the globe, Santa has graciously agreed to stop at the Cape May Ferry terminal to visit some of his favorite Delaware Bay children for two special Christmas breakfasts on Saturday, December 7. The breakfast engagements are set for 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
“Breakfast with Santa continues to be an extremely popular holiday event for us, selling out every year” said Jennifer Shivers, assistant director of operations for the Cape May- Lewes Ferry. “It’s great to see the children have some special one-on-one time with St. Nick. And just like last year, Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to read Christmas stories to the children. What a great event for the entire family!”
A special buffet breakfast with a variety of tasty brunch treats will be prepared; including sliced holiday fruit display; yogurt with granola and fresh berries; scrambled eggs with assorted toppings; hickory smoked bacon; breakfast sausage; home-fried potatoes; pancakes with maple syrup; chicken and waffles; assorted breakfast pastries; assorted fruit juices; and fresh brewed coffee. Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar available for an additional cost.
Like previous years, Mrs. Claus will be reading some very special Christmas stories to the youngsters at 10:30 a.m. and 12 noon. These festive stories that she picked herself for the occasion will definitely excite, engage and entertain the young and young at heart.
The cost for “Breakfast with Santa” is $14 for children ages 3-12 while adults are $21. Children under the age of 2 are FREE. Due to limited capacity and anticipated popularity of the event, reservations are recommended. For tickets and more information on this special holiday event at the Cape May Ferry Terminal, please visit cmlf.com/santa.
About the Cape May-Lewes Ferry
The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is owned and operated by the Delaware River and Bay Authority, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962. The Ferry is open year-round and has carried more than 43 million passengers since its inception on July 1, 1964. In 2018, the ferry service, which connects Victorian Cape May, New Jersey, and historic Lewes, Delaware, transported approximately 275,000 vehicles and nearly 1 million passengers. For schedule, rates and other program information, please visit the ferry’s website at www.CMLF.com, or call toll free, 800-643-3779. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CMLFerry.
