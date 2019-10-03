HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – When Hamilton Township Engineer Steven Filippone announced at the August 19 Hamilton Township Committee meeting that work on the replacement of the Cotton Mill Bridge would not commence until after November 1, it was assumed that the route for the 65th annual Halloween Parade that crosses that bridge would again be used. However, work on another bridge in the township has changed those plans for this year’s parade that will take place on Wednesday, October 30.
It is unknown if work on the bridge at Underhill Park on Old Egg Harbor Road will be completed by the day of the parade. That road has been a major detour route during previous parades.
The Rotary Club of Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City hosts the event. Club President Fred Kneble announced the route change on Saturday, September 28.
The new route has the parade starting at 11th Street and Route 50. It will proceed down Route 50 where it will turn onto 2nd Street and end on Farragut Avenue. An awards ceremony and refreshments will then take place at St. Vincent DePaul School.
“Moving the parade to Route 50 will allow Main Street and Mill Street to remain open for all traffic,” Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone said. “Normally, Main Street, Mill Street and the southern portion of Route 50 would all have to be closed. With the possibility of Old Egg Harbor still being closed at the time of the parade this year, the result would be too much traffic for Route 40 and River Road to handle.”
“Probably the most important suggestion for motorists is that if your destination is not in the Mays Landing proper area, between 13th Street and 2nd Street, avoid the area.”
“We have a number of bands already signed up including those from Oakcrest, Absegami, Cedar Creek and Pleasantville High Schools,” Kneble said. “There may also be other bands as well as a number of other attractions.”
Kneble added that parade participants are urged to travel to the staging area from the north on Route 50. “We will be staging individual and family participants in the parking lot of the VFW on Route 50,” he said. “Floats will be staged along Route 50 from 11th Street northbound.”
Participants are urged to be in the staging area by 5:30p.m. for the parade that starts at 6:30p.m.
Those wishing to participate can call 609-625-3286 or by registering on mayslandinghalloweenparade.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.