Veterans gathered in the parking lot of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428 on November 12 for a Police escort to the Brigantine Community School. Upon arrival, the Veterans were greeted by students dressed in red, white and blue, holding posters, welcoming the Veterans. The Veterans walked through several hallways lined by students and teachers who were waving flags, and saying “Thank you for your service.”
This extraordinary greeting took the Veterans right into the auditorium where the Veterans were seated with the entire school. Marine Sergeant Chuck Knutson led the entourage in the Pledge to the Flag. The student choir sang the “Star Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.”
Corporal Jamie Knutson and Sergeant Chuck Knutson of the “Last Salute” performed a touching Flag Folding Exhibition.
Dr. Cappelluti, Interim Superintendent, greeted the Veterans, asked them to stand and turn around, and asked all students to stand and wave the posters they had made to welcome the Veterans. She later stated that “this is the first year they have included the entire school, Pre K through 8 in this tribute to the Veterans and how important it is for all of the children to be involved.”
Mayor Andy Simpson thanked Veterans for their service and reminded the students to “thank Veterans at all times, not just on Veterans Day.” He added, “they are the backbone of the United States of America.” Also present were Councilwoman Karen Bew, and Councilmen Dennis Haney and Mike Riordan. Mayor Simpson then gave the Veterans a salute on behalf of the City of Brigantine.
Student, Joseph H. played a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful” on his trumpet.”
A heartrending video showed pictures of our Brigantine Family Veterans in their service uniforms providing service to our country.
Kathy Fox, Principal, thanked the Veterans and addressed students describing how “Veterans fought long and hard for students and citizens to have freedom.” She reminded students to “make this a better school, a better town, by using kind words, and to bring safety and comfort to others.”
Principal Fox thanked teacher, Mindy Pomatto, for her caring work in coordinating this tribute to Veterans. Ms. Pomatto later stated, “I am pleased that our students get to see the Veterans as the heroes that they are, and they are so excited to honor them.”
Students presented Corporal Knutson (Last Salute) with $300 they earned as a fundraiser for the Veterans.
A very moving part of the program occurred when students were called by grade levels to come forward with letters and cards that they had lovingly made for the Veterans, and they presented them to each Veteran.
Following this very meaningful program the Veterans were escorted to the cafeteria to enjoy a luncheon provided by the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428.
Students, teachers and administrators in our Brigantine Community School gratefully showed Veterans how much they are thankful for their service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.