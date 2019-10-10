Brigantine— The planning for the Veterans Day Parade on Sunday, Nov. 10th, is moving along and we are in now in the home stretch, We are looking for a few more classic cars to be in the parade, so if you have or know someone who would like to show off their classic auto, or if your organization would like to march in the parade, either stop by or call the Post at 609-266-9813, and leave your contact information. Someone will get back to you as soon as possible. With your support we hope to make this an annual event in honoring our veterans and the local organizations that support our veterans and their families in need.
The Officers and Members of our Post are saddened by the passing of six of our Life Members: John F. Coyle, Eugene Fabbi, Harold P. Finny, Edward T, Kemly, Samuel D. Pepper and Patrick W. Weitzel. Please keep these brave men, who defended our country, and their families, in your prayers. Rest In Peace Brothers.
Members, please mark your calendars and plan to attend our next monthly meeting, on Thursday, November 7th. at 7:30 PM.
Don't forget, if any Members and their guests, are looking for some good food and camaraderie, plan to stop by the V Friday evenings at 5:30 PM. You can be sure that Beverly will have another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. On Saturday evenings, at 6 PM, stop by and grab a Hamburger Platter and/or other surprise items. Then on Sunday mornings, from 11 AM to 12:30, stop by and pick up Breakfast Sandwiches for the family, . Call the Post at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or you can just stop and be surprised.
Attention All Veterans: FREE HAIRCUTS! The Absecon VFW Post 9462 Auxiliary will be hosting free Haircuts by Olivia's Barbershop, at their Post, located at 433 White Horse Pike, on Sunday, Oct. 20th. from 10 to 2 PM.
Well that's two wins in a row for our Eagles. Now they go on the road for three weeks playing some playoff quality teams. They will need our support. So plan to stop by with some friends and cheer the Eagles onto Victory! Also the MLB playoffs are into the second round and the Sixer's and Flyers seasons are just starting. Remember, Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
Don't forget that Dart Night is Tuesday evenings, starting at 6:45, and the Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are, or know a fellow veteran who was Honorably Discharged, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for Veterans in Need and Our Community. No One Does More For Veterans!
If you are looking for a venue to have a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
