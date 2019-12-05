Hello from Base Camp V.
Well the Christmas Trees have arrived and I understand that they are really fresh, full and fragrant. The trees will be on sale Monday thru Friday, from 5 to 9 PM and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 AM to 8 PM. So get the family together and stop by the V and pick out the tree that will make this Christmas special. Remember, the "Early Bird Gets the Best Tree".
Speaking of the Holiday Season, please take special care when you are out shopping! Always be aware of your surroundings and keep the little ones close by. Another thing you should do when using credit cards is to check your receipt before you leave the checkout line. It has been reported that a new scam is to add cash back, that you don't receive. That money goes somewhere, out of your pocket. Also, be careful driving on the road and in the mall parking lots. The normal courteous drivers sometime become anything but at this time of year.
Members and their guests, Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure, this Friday evening at 5:30 PM. On Saturday evening, beside our normal Hamburger Platter, and/or other surprise items, Jim Crane will be preparing his famous Smelts, all starting at 6 PM. On Sunday mornings, from 11 AM to 12:30, stop by and pick up Breakfast Sandwiches for the family. You can call the Post at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or you can just stop and be surprised.
Members, plan to attend our next meeting on Thursday, January 2nd., at 7:30 PM. So please mark your calendars.
Well the Eagles blew another chance to tie the Cowboys, losing to the League worst Miami Dolphins last Sunday. This time it was the defense, especially the Defensive Backs that allowed their receivers to look like they belong in the Hall of Fame. The Offense played well enough to win, but you can't let the defense let them score five straight TD's. Time is running out for any chance to make the playoffs. Next week the Eagles host the NY Giants on Monday night. They better win this game! Plan to stop by the V with some friends this weekend. You have College games on Saturday, the NFL on Sunday and the Eagles on Monday night. Remember, Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are, or know a fellow veteran who was Honorably Discharged, or someone related to a veteran wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for Veterans in Need and Our Community. No One Does More For Veterans!
If you are looking for a venue to have a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year and very reasonable.
Finally, especially during the holiday season, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay Safe and God Bless America! Land of the Free Because of the Brave!!
Sgt. D
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.