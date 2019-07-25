Question: My pepper plants have started getting brown spots all over them. I have noticed the leaves dropping and some of the fruit had brown spots as well. Can you tell me what this is? Is it treatable? Are the peppers edible?
Answer: One of the most common diseases of peppers is bacterial leaf spot. It is also one of the most destructive diseases of peppers in the eastern United States. Bacterial spot is caused by the bacterium Xanthomonas campestris pv. Vesicatoria. The same bacterial disease also affects tomato plants.
Bacterial leaf spot may appear on the leaves, stems and fruit of affected plants. It appears first on the undersides of leaves as small water-soaked spots. The spots can enlarge to as much as a quarter of an inch in diameter and turn to brown, irregular shaped, and slightly raised lesions. On the top of the leaf, it will appear as a depressed spot with a brown border and a tan or grey center. Several spots may join together and form larger spots. Eventually, the leaves will yellow and drop, leaving fruit susceptible to sunscald.
When plants are infected by bacterial leaf spot, the plant yield will be significantly reduced. The fruit is still edible, but in severe cases is not marketable. Brown, scab-like lesions may form and while the lesions themselves will not rot the fruit, they make the fruit more susceptible to other diseases and insects.
Bacterial leaf spot is more common in periods of high humidity with free moisture on the leaves and high temperatures, like the weather we have had recently. When inoculated plants are exposed to high humidity for a few hours during several days, the pathogen can produce disease symptoms. Bacteria are spread from plant to plant by splashing rain, overhead watering with splashing puddles and by touching and handling wet plants. The bacteria can enter the leaf through stomata and wounds. Bacterial leaf spot can be very difficult to control in these conditions. It can come from infected seeds or diseased transplants. In addition, the pathogen is soilborne both on dried plant debris and, possibly, in the soil itself for at least 1 year.
If you find bacterial leaf spot on one of your plants, it may be worth taking the plant out before nearby plants are infected. It is otherwise likely that once one plant is infected, all of those around it will also be infected. Fallen leaves should be cleaned from around the plants and disposed of. Do not put these leaves in your compost bin. Any tools used should be sterilized with a bleach and water solution between cuts. Hands and gloves should be washed thoroughly before touching any other plants. Plants should be watered at the base of the plants rather than from above, avoiding moisture on the leaves. You can do this by adding soaker hoses in place of sprinklers. Also be sure to rotate your crops between tomatoes and pepper and non-host plants at least annually to avoid infecting new plants.
The management of bacterial leaf spot on peppers should involve an integrated approach that includes eliminating potential sources like infected seeds and transplants, choosing resistant plant varieties, promoting environmental conditions less favorable for the disease, checking your plants regularly for signs of disease and removing infected plants promptly to protect surrounding plants from infection. The use of copper fungicides may help to control the disease but will not cure it.
For more information on Bacterial Leaf Spot in vegetable plants you can contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County Residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330.