Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point American Veterans Post 911 held the 21st annual Brutus Fluke Tournament on Saturday, June 1, in memory of Walter “Brute” Gregory Sr. A total of 146 anglers tried their luck in the tournament. There were 27 fish weighed in ranging from 2.15 to 10.03 pounds.
The winners of the adult division:
• First place: Joey Rocks on Humdinger, 10.03 pounds, 30.00 inches
• Second place: Ralph Girard on the Will Bill, 6.03 pounds, 25.0 inches
• Third place: Brian Will on the Will Bill, 5.84 pounds, 24.75 inches
The winner of the junior category (14 years and under) was Gunner Elberson on the Hunt N Gun II, 2.29 pounds, 18.75 inches
This category began in 2015 in an effort to get our youngsters involved this wonderful character building sport. The division had seven anglers this year.
After 2 years of no weakfish catches, that category was changed to bluefish. The three-year life of the weakfish category saw only one fish, caught by Jim Boney in 2016.
The $100 Bluefish winner was Charles Elwell off the Poppa John, 1.96 pounds. Not a big blue, but he still got more than $50 a pound for it.
This year’s winner was the second-largest fluke ever caught in the 21 years of the tournament. The winning angler, Joey Rocks, is the youngest son of well-known local angler Al Rocks. Someone on Al’s boat fishes into the prize money nearly every year. The largest fluke ever to win was a 12.05-pound monster caught off of Atlantic City Inlet by Bill Weeks.
It was a great contest this year. The tide was high a little early in the day, so most fishing was done on the outgoing tide. Because the tourney was held on the ninth day of the summer fluke season, the fish ran larger than in past years.