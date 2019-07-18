10 a.m. Welcoming by the president of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society and Museum Tamara Lamb.
10:10 Flag raising ceremony by AM VETS 911 Honor Guard. Bugler will play “To the Colors” as the flag is being raised. Once flag is secure AM VETS 911 will lead the public in the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the pledge the Star Spangle Banner Singers will lead the public in singing the National Anthem. George Washington (Sam Davis) will recite the “Ragged Old Flag”.
1020-1025: US Coast Guard helicopter form the Coast Guard Base Atlantic City will fly over.
1030-1045: Museum porch; George Washington shares the story of a British general’s dog.
1035-1050: On stage: Star Spangle Banner Singers (Judy Transue , Fran Wise and Suzanne Scari) perform various patriotic songs.
1100-1150: On stage: Host Marco Polo will interview Holocaust survivor Sonia Kaplan and various World War 2 and Korean Veterans who will share their experiences and answer questions from the public.
1200-1215: A UPF-7 war bird piloted by Dave Dempsey will conduct a fly over. Mr. Dempsey of High Exposure Aerial Advertising flies out of the Woodbine Airport located in Woodbine, NJ.
1220-1345: Driveway in front of Main Stage: ON THE FIRING LINE: Public will view what it was like to load and fire various weapons from different eras, the uniforms worn, demonstrations in marching and drilling over the years.
1350-1400: All participants will gather together at a point to be determined for photographs by the press and public.
1405-1450: On the deck: The Hamilton Township Community Band led by Mr. Frank Rushmore will perform various music from the Glenn Miller era to Jazz as well as patriotic music.
1415-1430: Museum front porch; George Washington shares the story of a British General’s dog.
1455-1540: Main Stage: Host Marco Polo will introduce and interview veterans of Viet Nam and the Middle East who will discuss and answer questions from the public.
1545-1635: Main Stage: USO SHOW TIME with your hosts Vince “SPAM” Turner and Pfc. Bubba Turner of the 34th Special Services Company featuring songs and enlightenment from the various eras.
1640- 1700: Front of Museum: All groups assemble and stand at attention while the 6th Pennsylvania Regt. lead in the lowering of the flag. Taps will be played by Jeff MacNeill on the bag pipes.
Master of ceremonies for the day will be Cpl. Vince “SPAM” Turner from the 34th Special Services Company.
The schedule may change with or without notice during the day.
Be sure to visit the museum to talk to various veterans and view the displays.
Donations are greatly appreciated for supporting the museum and promoting our yearlong educational programs.
Thank you for visiting and do not forget to ask how to become a member of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society and Museum.
Refreshments available…Free event for the whole family