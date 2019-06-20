CAPE MAY — The Harbor Gallery has announce its featured local artists for the month of July.
Wood-turner, Betty Campbell and pastel artist, Linda Crane will display their works with an opening reception to meet the artists 4 to 6 p.m. July 5.
Betty Campbell, a versatile Cape May artist, captures the beauty of nature in all of her art. Campbell's woodturning transforms nature into art. What begins as a log, left by her back door by a friend or neighbor, is transformed on her lathe into a wooden bowl or other design such as a weed pot or vase inspired by nature. Some of Campbell’s bowls are made from exotic woods from all over the world. The majority of Campbell’s woodturning is utilitarian. Peppermills, salt shakers, wooden pens, ice cream scoops, coffee scoop and grater rasps are mostly turned using laminated birch. The birch is sliced, dyed (many different colors) glued back together and kiln dried with no gaps. When this colorful wood is turned on the lathe, patterns emerge.
“For me it is all about the wood — the look, smell and of course the touch. I am the storyteller, trusting my hands and my intuition to find the tale the wood needs to tell, what is hidden inside waiting for my tools to uncover,” Campbell said.
Linda Crane has had the opportunity to start a new career as a freelance artist after teaching art for 33 years. The painting medium of pastel has been her main focus, using rich, intense, color and bold mark-making.
“My work has evolved in the past year by starting with strong underpaintings of bold color, then building layers of pigment and texture to create the finished work,” Crane said of her work. “Finding beauty in everyday things, capturing dramatic lighting, and freezing moments in time have been the subjects of my artwork.”
Crane has captured many scenes of Cape May Harbor and the local fishing boats.
The Harbor Gallery will feature two local artists each month with an opening reception on the first Friday of the month. August’s exhibit will feature the work of Brendan Schaffer and jeweler Hali MacLaren.
For more information please contact Nature Center of Cape May 609-427-3045.
All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
The Harbor Gallery is located at the Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave. Light refreshments will be served.