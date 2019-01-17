WOODBINE— Cape Assist will sponsor six classes designed to teach those 51 years and older to become healthy and stay that way as they age, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Sessions will be held at the Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St.
The sessions are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, and March 6 and 13. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the six sessions will receive a $50 gift card at the end of the program.
Funded by a grant from The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, the Wellness Education program classes will cover a variety of topics, including making healthy lifestyle choices; factors and behaviors to avoid in order to stay healthy; safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription and over-the-counter medications; and simple tools to take charge of your own health care and navigate the health care system.
The goal of these Wellness Education Workshops, also known as WISE, is to extend good physical and mental health and to prevent or delay out-of-home placement for older adults.
Registration is required as seating is limited. To register, email callattagoolsby1@gmail.com. For any questions, call Lisa Pilli at 609-522-5960 or email her at lisa@capeassist.org.
“I encourage all those over the age of 51 to take part in this free educational program to enhance their personal healthcare goals,” Pikolycky said. “Remember all those completing all six sessions will be receiving a gift card.”