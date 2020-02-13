Cape Christian Academy March for Life

Cape Christian Academy junior high and high school students with chaperones at March for Life 2020.

 PROVIDED / KATHIE ARENA

On Friday, January 24, Cape Christian Academy's Junior High and High School students, along with other local believers and abortion opponents participated in March for Life held in Washington, D.C. The annual rally and march protested the practice and legality of abortion on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Grateful that it appeared to be a peaceful demonstration with record crowds, CCA students were especially excited to witness President Trump, the first president in office to ever speak at March for Life.

