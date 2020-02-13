Cape Christian Academy held their annual "Souper Bowl" Saturday on February 2. 18 local cooks, representing area churches put their soup, chili, and chowder recipes to the test, contending for a trophy award and bragging rights. Those attending had the opportunity to sample each soup, purchase extra to take home, and vote for their favorite, all while being entertained by the New Life Church praise band. Mr. John Peterson, from Second Cape May Baptist won with his Seafood Chowder.

