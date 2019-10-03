School spirit comes in many colors, many places, but at Cape Christian Academy in Cape May Court House there's no mistaking the blue and the white! On Tuesday, September 17, students enjoyed the liberty of trading their uniforms for their favorite school color dress-down clothes. Elementary students adorned the walls with a spirited array of artwork to commemorate the day. School pride was school-wide at Cape Christian Academy!
