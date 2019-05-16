CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The conference room of the newly renovated third floor of the Cape May County Courthouse was officially dedicated to former Surrogate Robert Hentges, who served as the Cape May County surrogate for 42 years. He is the longest serving surrogate in New Jersey. During his tenure, he worked at the state and local levels, to make changes to better serve the citizens of New Jersey.
Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton surprised Hentges when he announced the conference room was being dedicated in his honor. Hentges was in attendance with his wife, Dorothy, and daughter Kim, sons Randy and Robert, and their grandchildren. He was genuinely moved by the tribute to his years as surrogate.
“It was a great honor to be asked to make this dedication to a man who has served this county and state so well. Bob Hentges has been a personal friend for more than 40 years and has made Cape May County proud. He made a great impact on families in Cape May County. There is no other person who deserves this honor more. His dedication and commitment to Cape May County will not be forgotten,” Thornton said.
The renovation of the third floor of the courthouse was the culmination of more than three years of planning and construction. The space was underutilized for years and the decision to renovate the space for an additional court room, offices and the surrogate came from ongoing meetings with Freeholder Director Thornton, Assignment Judge Julio Mendez, trial court Administrator Howard Berchtold and Dan Kurkowski, president of the Cape May County Bar Association.
County Administrator Elizabeth Bozzelli coordinated the project and former Facilities and Services Director Ann Marie McMahon served as the construction supervisor for the extensive renovation project that came in on time and under budget.
The Cape May County Surrogate’s Office will be housed on the third floor to give them needed space. The area they are vacating will allow more space for the Prosecutor’s Office. The sheriff will have an office on the third floor providing a better presence for him and his officers who are assigned to the courts.
The new space will also provide a new court room, meeting a critical need to address the expanding court functions. Criminal Case Management was also moved to the third floor, allowing for much needed space for performance of their duties.
Mendez thanked Freeholder Director Thornton and the Board of Chosen Freeholders for their support and cooperation in providing much needed space for the operation of the courts. “The completion of the third floor provides additional space that will improve the operation of the court system for years to come,” he said.
Cape May County Surrogate Dean Marcolongo thanked the freeholders and committee for their vision and support of the project.
“The new space brings the many facets of the judiciary together under one roof,” Marcolongo said.
Sheriff Robert Nolan expressed his appreciation for expanding the offices for sheriff's officers who are assigned to the courts. He said that over the years, the sheriff’s staff has more than doubled due to the expansion of services, and space was limited.
The courthouse, built in 1927, has had the first and second floor renovated with upgrades over the past several years, including structural changes in the rear of the building to allow for jury processing. Recent changes in the law, such as bail reform and the handling of drug-related cases, has created a demand to provide more court rooms and offices.