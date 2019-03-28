CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Program Advisory Council awarded 2019 Mission Mini Grants for educational projects to two 4-H clubs in February.
The Kitchen Phanatics 4-H Club will use its grant to continue to sponsor the 4-H Chopped! Cooking Contest which promotes healthy living and helps build confidence in 4-H youth. The Scales & Tails 4-H club will use their funds for 4-H’ers to participate in educational programs at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center this summer.
The Program Advisory Council raises funds for these grants and other 4-H educational needs through fundraising projects and proceeds from the 4-H refreshment booth at the annual Cape May County 4-H Fair. This year’s fair will take place on July 18 through 20 at the 4-H fairgrounds in Cape May Court House
For more information about 4-H opportunities for youth, see cmc4h.com or call Linda Horner at 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.