The 4-H Program Advisory Council awarded two educational grants, called Mission Mini Grants, to Cape May County Clubs in February. The winning clubs were the Kitchen Phanatics and Scales & Tails. Shown here are, back row from left, Louis McAtee, Kitchen Phanatics and Scales & Tails 4-H Clubs leader, Stephanie Hoover, Scales & Tails 4-H Club parent, and Program Advisory Council members Sheila Jargowski and Gayle Crookston. In the front row are Autumn and Molly Richards, youth members of the Scales & Tails 4-H Club and Caroline Richards, Scales & Tails 4-H Club leader. 

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Program Advisory Council awarded 2019 Mission Mini Grants for educational projects to two 4-H clubs in February.

The Kitchen Phanatics 4-H Club will use its grant to continue to sponsor the 4-H Chopped! Cooking Contest which promotes healthy living and helps build confidence in 4-H youth. The Scales & Tails 4-H club will use their funds for 4-H’ers to participate in educational programs at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center this summer.

The Program Advisory Council raises funds for these grants and other 4-H educational needs through fundraising projects and proceeds from the 4-H refreshment booth at the annual Cape May County 4-H Fair. This year’s fair will take place on July 18 through 20 at the 4-H fairgrounds in Cape May Court House

For more information about 4-H opportunities for youth, see cmc4h.com or call Linda Horner at 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.

