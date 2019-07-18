CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of two very important events in Cape May County’s 4-H history. First is the formation of the Cape May County 4-H Foundation in 1969. The second is the beginnings of our beautiful Cape May County 4-H Fairgrounds, which created a permanent home for the 4-H fair after many years of moving from place to place. This year the 4-H Fair will take place on the very same fairgrounds on July 18, 19 and 20.
The Board of Chosen Freeholders purchased the 22-acre tract between the railroad tracks and Court House-South Dennis Road in early 1969. The freeholders gave a 50-year lease of the property to the Cape May County 4-H Foundation for $1 per year. That lease was renewed for another 50 years just this year.
A fund drive was launched in April 1969 to raise funds for development of the property and construction of a 4-H youth center. The Cape May County 4-H Foundation was formed at that time, comprised of some 15 civic leaders, to guide the project.
Melville Lockwood, whose name is on the 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, was the Cape May County 4-H Agent when the 4-H Fairgrounds were purchased, cleared, and developed. Cliff Lockwood, Melville Lockwood’s son, has been a member of the 4-H Foundation Board of Directors for several years and is currently the Vice-President of the Board. When asked about the 50th Anniversary of the fair on the current fairgrounds, he said, “My dad and many people worked very hard that year to have the grounds ready for the opening of the fair in July of 1969. They had to clear the grounds, plant grass, build a road, and so much more in a short period of time.”
Cliff Lockwood, who remembers being on the fairgrounds and involved with the 4-H Fair since he was a young child, added, “ Although the past and our history is important, 4-H has always been about the future for our children and that is one reason being part of the 4-H Foundation today is important to all of us.”
The 4-H fair opened July 24, 1969 in its permanent new home, the current 4-H Fairgrounds. Some highlights included the crowning of a Cape May County 4-H Queen, a lamb sale, chicken BBQ, Horse show, pet parade, talent show and of course the traditional cavalcade of winners.
Many of the 4-H traditions that existed then you will see this July 18, 19 and 20, along with some new ones as the 4-H Fair celebrates its 50th anniversary in its very special home, thanks to the Cape May County 4-H Foundation, which continues to guide the 4-H fair.
For more information about the 4-H Fair, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, visit cmc4h.com, like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H, or on Instagram at cape_may_4h.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth, grades K-13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.