CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The 2019 Cape May County 4-H Fair, one of New Jersey’s oldest fairs, takes place on July 18, 19 and 20. This year marks the 50th anniversary that the 4-H Fair has taken place on the shady 4-H fairgrounds located at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road.
Public hours for this family-friendly event are noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The fair has free admission each day and attendees can look forward to exciting entertainment, a variety of activities for young and old alike, diverse food vendors and educational and fun exhibits.
The Butterfly Encounter is a brand new addition to the 4-H Fair, and free to all fairgoers. Visitors will experience three different species of butterflies with nearly 350 butterflies on display. Fairgoers will walk among and feed the butterflies, learning about the fascinating butterfly life cycle as they go.
RC Cars 2u Remote Car Racing brings an exciting and fun new activity to the 4-H Fair, and best of all, it is free! Fairgoers can try their skills at the controls of a remote controlled race car on Thursday and Friday of fair. This new exhibit is made possible by the support of our Cape May County 4-H Clubs.
Western entertainer Cowboy Larry will be at the 4-H Fair Friday and Saturday, along with his partner Brave Beth and a mystery trick roper. The talented trio will do two shows on the fairgrounds complete with trick roping, bullwhips, trick shooting and more. In between shows, Cowboy Larry and his posse will stroll the fairgrounds teaching trick roping and deputizing youngsters.
Back by popular demand, authentic singing cowboys Jet Weston and his Atomic Ranch Hands are not to be missed! This seven-piece band is pure old west entertainment, singing all the old cowboy jingles and tunes while dressing the part and entertaining the crowd with jokes and cowboy humor.
New York chainsaw artist Matt Hass is a master of the chainsaw, producing incredibly delicate works of art from wood. Back for the fourth year in a row for all three days of the fair, Sawdogs will give four demonstrations daily. The items that he creates will be auctioned off daily on the main stage.
Other fair favorites include a fun house, waterslide, bucking whale, a Children’s Discovery Farm, livestock and equestrian shows, plus vendors with delicious food and interesting items.
Thanks to the work of the Rutgers Master Gardeners, the Irma McVey Memorial Herb Garden will be open for touch, taste and smell tours and there will be a number of How-To Tent Talks on Saturday starting at noon. Topics include: Getting the Most of Your Compost, Beekeeping, Fascinating Fungi: More Than Just Mushrooms, and Backyard Chickens.
If you want a chance to win a full year’s supply of pet food, check out the popular Pet Show at the 4-H Fair, sponsored by Smeltzer & Sons Feed & Pet Supplies on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. on the main stage. You do not need to be a 4-H member to participate. Anyone is invited to bring their favorite dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, rodents and other unusual pets for many fun classes. Participant ribbons and trophies awarded. The grand prize is one year’s supply of pet food from Smeltzer & Sons. The entry fee is $1 per class. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Current rabies vaccination certificates or tags are required for all dogs.
The fourth annual Flag Retirement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at the Carol and Ralph Porch 4-H Fair Stage. The ceremony will include the United States Coast Guard Ceremonial Detail Color Guard and members of various veterans groups from throughout the county. All veterans and interested community members are invited to attend.
One of the culinary highlights of the Cape May County 4-H Fair is the annual chicken BBQ. The mouthwatering smell of BBQ chicken will be in the air from Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20, so come to the 4-H Fair hungry. The popular tradition, sponsored by the Cape May County Board of Agriculture for over six decades, features delicious BBQ chicken, vegetables, chips, cranberry sauce, roll and butter, beverage and desert. Additionally, fresh fried flounder will be served on Friday and possibly Saturday night.
The dinner is cooked by local legends the Caprioni Brothers and served by volunteers and local dignitaries. There are plenty of shaded picnic tables and there are always old friends to catch up with. Tickets are available on the fairgrounds from 4 p.m. on at the Chicken BBQ ticket booth. The cost is $14 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and younger, and new this year is an active military discount ticket for $12.50. Take-out is also available with special parking for easy in and easy out.
Admission to the fair is free. Limited premium parking is available at the Atlantic Cape Community College campus, located next door to the fairgrounds, for a suggested $5 donation.
Free parking is also available at the Cape May County Park and Zoo with free shuttle service to the fair, provided by Cape May County Fare Free Transportation, starting at noon on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Buses are comfortable, air-conditioned and fully handicapped accessible.
Volunteers are always needed to assist at the 4-H Fair. For more information about the 4-H Fair, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, visit cmc4h.com, like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H, or on Instagram at cape_may_4h.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth, grades K-13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.