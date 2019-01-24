Cape May Court House, NJ - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will be offering a 4-H Club Officer Training and Luncheon on Saturday, January 26, 2019. The training will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-S. Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Pre-registration is required.
4-H invites 4-H club officers or anyone who would like to be an officer in your 4-H club to attend this program. The cost to attend is $10 per person and includes lunch, a club officer pin, and a make-n-take 4-H keepsake awards sash. Linda Horner, 4-H Program Coordinator said, “Participants at this training program will learn how to be a more effective leader through games and fun activities, improve their communication skills and gain self confidence in their abilities.”
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth grades K – 13 on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, natural origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.
To learn more, call (609) 465-5115 ext. 3605 or e-mail linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us. For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, visit cmc4h.com.