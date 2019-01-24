Cape May Court House, NJ - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will be offering a 4-H Club Officer Training and Luncheon on Saturday, January 26, 2019. The training will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-S. Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Pre-registration is required.

4-H invites 4-H club officers or anyone who would like to be an officer in your 4-H club to attend this program. The cost to attend is $10 per person and includes lunch, a club officer pin, and a make-n-take 4-H keepsake awards sash. Linda Horner, 4-H Program Coordinator said, “Participants at this training program will learn how to be a more effective leader through games and fun activities, improve their communication skills and gain self confidence in their abilities.”

The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth grades K – 13 on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, natural origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

To learn more, call (609) 465-5115 ext. 3605 or e-mail linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us. For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, visit cmc4h.com.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

