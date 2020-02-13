The Cape May County Library will host its first ever "Dog Man" Do Good event on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Inspired by the characters in the bestselling “Dog Man” series, Do Good is a campaign to encourage readers of all ages to give back and make a positive impact in their communities. Patrons are encouraged to bring pet supplies including treats, toys, food and cleaning wipes to be donated to the Cape May County Animal Shelter.
The author of the “Dog Man” series, Dav Pilkey, has also written other popular children’s series including “Dragon” and “Captain Underpants.” In December, Pilkey published his most recent book in the “Dog Man” series, “Dog Man: Fetch-22”. All “Dog Man” enthusiasts ages 5 and above are invited to the Cape May City Branch for an afternoon of “Dog Man” themed crafts, games, and activities.
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, and Woodbine. The Library has books, audio books, downloadable eBooks, video games, music, magazines, movies, and a bookmobile service with stops throughout the county every Thursday and Friday. The Library offers free internet, computers, printing, scanning, mobile wi-fi hotspots, and more.
