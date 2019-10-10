CAPE MAY—This past Saturday the first Annual Cape May County Millions Father March happened in Whitesboro. Millions Fathers March is national initiative that raises awareness about the importance of engaging fathers and male caregivers in support of student wholeness and academic success! A community event for recognizing & celebrating dads! The organizations that put help put this event together are Caring For Kids NJ,, 609 Nutrition Spot ,Atlantic Cape Community College , Middle Township Police Department, Cape May County Council for Young Children , Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. For the inaugural event Middle Township’s Mayor Tim Donahue gave the Millions Father’s March Committee a Mayor’s Certificate of Appreciation And Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s office stooped by to give proclamations as well. The event was fun, informative and needed to get the word out for the celebration of fatherhood.

Load comments