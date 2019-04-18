MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Cape May County Park & Zoo will cohost its annual Earth Day Celebration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
The largest Earth Day event in Cape May County plans for more local and global environment-friendly exhibitors. Participants will be onsite to help visitors learn ways to be more eco-friendly and save wildlife, animals, plants and pollinator species.
The day will begin with a 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk and 5K Race at 8:30 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and donations of $25 will support the zoo and its animal conservation programs.
This year, special guests will include Captain America, Wonder Woman and Spiderman as they encourage kids of all ages to come out for their amazing Superhero Training and learn how they can Save Planet Earth!
Other highlights for the day include yoga led by instructor Karen Manette-Bosna, story time with the Cape May County Library, trivia, games, nature walks through the park and music all day by Master DJ & Sound. The Drum Circle will end the day with earthy vibes.
Along with food vendors, Mad Dog Morgan and Pirate Pete’s Soda, the field will offer crafters and trinkets. Inflatables, a photo booth and other free activities will be available for children.
The winner of the Cape May County Earth Day Celebration Logo Contest, Odalys Mendoza of Cape May County Technical School, will have her work shown during this event. The logo contest, held annually to commemorate the county’s Earth Day Celebration, was themed this year Protect All Species. The first-place design will be featured on the official Earth Day T-shirt.
The Cape May County Park & Zoo is at 707 Route 9 North in Cape May Court House. For more information on this and other events sponsored by the Board of Chosen Freeholders at the zoo, see cmczoo.com.