A press conference was held recently to promote that every police department in the county has a prescription drop box. Howard Pine, deputy director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, said he believed Cape May County was the first county in New Jersey to do so.
Awards were presented by the Cape May County Freeholder Board and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition to the police departments for their support.
“As the Freeholder who for many years oversaw Health and Human Services, I can tell you having these boxes is the first line in defense to keep unwanted drugs out of homes,” said Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “We appreciate the support the chiefs of the police have shown along with Cape Assist.”
Local law enforcement were speakers at the press conference as well, including Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and the president of the Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association and the Chief of the Wildwood Police Department Robert Regalbuto.
“I am honored to be the freeholder who oversees public safety,” said Freeholder Vice Director Leonard Desiderio. “These boxes have been successful and to see the chiefs from across the county coming together is great.”
Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson was the master of eeremonies for the event and oversees Health and Human Services. He noted the multi-layered approach the county has been implementing.
“Prevention is the number one way we can fight overdoses,” said Pierson. “I am proud to say our community partners are really helping in prevention in multiple ways. This includes talking to students in schools, the Prosecutor’s Office Hope One van outreach, and prescription drop boxes. All of these individual items help us achieve our goal.”